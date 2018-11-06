Video Of The World's Tallest Statue, Almost Twice As Tall As The Statue Of Liberty

This is a video of the Statue of Unity in Narmada, India. At almost six-hundred feet tall, it's the world's tallest statue and nearly twice as high as the 305-foot Statue Of Liberty. The bronze statue features the likeness of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister, who played "a leading role in the country's struggle for independence and guided its integration into a united, independent nation." It's construction cost a staggering $420-million. That isn't pocket change. Now I'm not one to tell somebody else how to spend their money, but $420-million could buy a lot of hoverboards.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan and n0nenity, who plan on erecting statues of themselves over 1,000 feet tall. How humble of you.