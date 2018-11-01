Video Of The Tallest Skyscraper In San Francisco Turned Into The Eye Of Sauron For Halloween Night

Following a successful petition on change.org, a group calling themselves The Fellowship managed to convince Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to turn the LED screen at the top of the company's tower in San Francisco into the Eye Of Sauron on Halloween night. These are several videos of that. Per The Fellowship's petition while I show my coworker Greg my bare feet and ask him how much Hobbit he thinks I have in me:

A city built on creativity, exploration, and burning self-expression. We invite the organization to fly a flag for all who dare to dream, uniting the districts, strengthening the ties, and fortifying the bridges by lighting an LED fire atop this sanctuary city. In the process embracing a fun, artistic, and timely show of creativity that the whole city can enjoy - for one night only.

It has been said that bonds are formed through shared experiences, the strongest of which are forged in fire. We ask of you to help us unite the city, and raise the torch on Halloween night as one community, together.

Not the most moving petition I've ever read, but it worked. It's also not the best looking Eye Of Sauron I've ever seen, but I guess you get what you pay for. It looks like it's the result of somebody's first day of experimenting with animation. I've seen more convincing Eyes Of Sauron made in Microsoft Excel.

Keep going for a bunch of videos of the Eye doing its thing.

Happy Halloween. 🎃 Yes on C! pic.twitter.com/NPTBQVc5nk — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 1, 2018

Thanks to K Diddie, who's just happy to see the change.org website finally being used for some good.