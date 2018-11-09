Video Of People Try To Run On A Treadmill Set To The Speed Of The Marathon World Record Holder's Average Pace

This is a video of 'average people' attempting to keep up with the average pace of Eliud Kipchoge's world record 2:01:39 marathon finish at the Berlin Marathon in September. I say 'average people' because these are all people who attended the 2018 Chicago Marathon Expo and not just any Tom, Dick or Jenny off the street, so they're probably at least amateur runners. I personally would be an average person. "Below average." True. Anyway, with Eliud's average pace of 4:38 per mile, the treadmill is running right around 13.7 MPH, or about half of Husain Bolt's max speed. I could probably keep up that pace for just two blocks, and only if the police are chasing me -- probably right into a dead end. *climbing chain link fence* I ain't going back to jail.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Erin M, for inspiring me to write Eliud and ask him if he'd be willing to carry me piggyback style in the event of a zombie apocalypse.