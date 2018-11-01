Video Of Man Trying To Bomb San Francisco Sidewalk On Skateboard Ends In Pain
A crash helmet but no shirt -- I like your style.
This is a video of a thrill-seeker attempting to bomb a steep San Francisco sidewalk on his longboard. He seems to do fairly well in the upper part of the run -- checking his speed, playing it safe. Then he spins into a 360 and kisses that parked motorcycle. Who knew this was going to turn into a love story? That was clearly first base. Another date and that bike might even allow some over-the-seat petting. Do I hear wedding bells in your future?! "Jesus, I just crashed into a motorcycle." Hey -- love works in mysterious ways. I'll get my tuxedo t-shirt pressed.
Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is already the main event.
Thanks to Rod, who agrees you can't deny true love.
