Video Of Man Trying To Bomb San Francisco Sidewalk On Skateboard Ends In Pain

November 1, 2018

A crash helmet but no shirt -- I like your style.

This is a video of a thrill-seeker attempting to bomb a steep San Francisco sidewalk on his longboard. He seems to do fairly well in the upper part of the run -- checking his speed, playing it safe. Then he spins into a 360 and kisses that parked motorcycle. Who knew this was going to turn into a love story? That was clearly first base. Another date and that bike might even allow some over-the-seat petting. Do I hear wedding bells in your future?! "Jesus, I just crashed into a motorcycle." Hey -- love works in mysterious ways. I'll get my tuxedo t-shirt pressed.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is already the main event.

Thanks to Rod, who agrees you can't deny true love.

  • Doog

    If someone didn't know what bombing was, in the context of skateboarding, they may find this title rather concerning and misleading

  • GeneralDisorder

    Thank goodness that bike was there. Because that was a humorous failure. It would have been far less interesting otherwise.

  • Closet Nerd

    Need to add a [GONG SOUND] when he eats it!

  • Bling Nye

    That reminds me, what's brown and sounds like a bell?





    DUUUUNNNGGGGGG.

  • Beard

    Was expecting him to lose a layer of skin from his unprotected torso. I was also pleasantly surprised by the love story instead.

  • Bling Nye

    Still a better love story than Twilight.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    at least the motorcycle crash prevented him from setting any off

