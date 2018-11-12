Video Of Blizzard Announcing New Mobile-Only Diablo Game At BlizzCon, Crowd Being Outraged

November 12, 2018

mobile-diablo-game-reaction.jpg

This is a slightly edited (mostly for length) video of Blizzard announcing a new mobile-only Diablo game (Diablo Immortal) at their recent BlizzCon, and the crowd being none too thrilled about the move to a mobile-only platform (read: no PC or console gameplay). The disappointment from the crowd is palpable. Then the Q&A begins and two fans of the franchise let them know how they really feel. SPOILER: they don't feel good, and I can only imagine pitchfork and torch sales are through the roof right now.

Keep going for the video, brutal Q&A session begins at 1:40. What were they expecting, roses and a kiss?

Thanks to my brother Frank, who when we were kids I convinced the pits in the water levels of the original Super Mario Bros. were warp zones so he'd die and it would be my turn again. :)

Woodpecker Does Best Machine Gun Impression On Steel Roof

Previous Story

Visions Of The Future: Cassie, The Bodiless Humanoid Legs Robot Gets A Star Wars AT-ST Costume

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cell phones, diablo, i could have told you not to expect roses and a kiss after that announcement, mobile gaming, pitchforks and torches, probably not the reaction they were hoping for, this is an outrage!, video, video games, womp womp, you all have cell phones right?! (i think they're missing the point)
Previous Post
Next Post