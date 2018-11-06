Very Clever: A Glass Door Prank With A Twist

November 6, 2018

glass-door-prank.jpg

This is a short and sweet prank of a guy trying to open a glass door. I don't want to ruin it for you, so you should just watch it. But if you're really not going to watch it I'll just tell you what happens (SPOILER): the door handles and signage are actually suspended from above with fishing line and there is no door. Very clever. Maybe not as clever as the last prank I played on my roommate, but I'm well known in my group of friends as THE PRANK MASTER. "You threw a toaster over the curtain while I was showering." I can still hear your screams.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees there are few things more rewarding than watching a frienemy walk into a closed glass or screen door.

Video Of The World's Tallest Statue, Almost Twice As Tall As The Statue Of Liberty

Previous Story

Banana Surprise, A Banana Corer And Flavor Injector

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doors? where we're going we don't need doors, good clean fun, gotcha!, having a great time, i see what you did there and i like it, invisible, pranks, so that's what that looks like, surprise!, trickery, video
Previous Post
Next Post