Very Clever: A Glass Door Prank With A Twist

This is a short and sweet prank of a guy trying to open a glass door. I don't want to ruin it for you, so you should just watch it. But if you're really not going to watch it I'll just tell you what happens (SPOILER): the door handles and signage are actually suspended from above with fishing line and there is no door. Very clever. Maybe not as clever as the last prank I played on my roommate, but I'm well known in my group of friends as THE PRANK MASTER. "You threw a toaster over the curtain while I was showering." I can still hear your screams.

Keep going for the video.

I like pranks which do not abuse or insult anyone pic.twitter.com/aiUSUDcC2H — Tyrantasorus (@tyrantasorus) November 2, 2018

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees there are few things more rewarding than watching a frienemy walk into a closed glass or screen door.