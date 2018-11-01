Vans x NASA Space Voyager Shoe And Clothing Collection

To celebrate the agency's 60 years of outer-spacing (and make a lot of money from me in the process), these a bunch of shots of Vans x NASA's upcoming (drops tomorrow, 11/2/2018) Voyager Collection. The collection includes shoes, jackets and bags, and I want it all. It's hard convincing people at the bar you're an astronaut without convincing gear, you know? "Why do you need to convince people at the bar you're an astronaut?" For the free drinks. Everybody loves a space exploring hero. "But you weren't." No...I was a ruthless space bandit, but they don't need to know that.

Keep going for a bunch more shots, I particularly want the orange shoes, jacket, and duffel bag (I think that's gonna be my new look).

  • I want them, but they're going to be soooo expensive.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The orange parka/hoody thing looks like every hooded parka ever. I guess if you're gonna cosplay as Kenny it'll work. `

  • Bling Nye

    That shit's outta this world yo. Far out. I'd get them all but I don't have enough space.

  • LowSlash

    Oooh, I kinda want the orange AND the white low tops. But the patch on the high tops? Ugh. Decisions.

  • Meh

    Terrible. All of them, terrible.

  • Geekologie

    That's it, let's fight

  • GeneralDisorder

    Woah there... Hold on... Get some cameras over here... and a kiddie pool filled with pudding! Hurry!

  • Jenness

    I agree, these are one of the few versions of customized shoes / clothes that I just luuurrrrvvvveeee

  • Closet Nerd

    LOVE the white high tops... the orange ones are ugly, but i like them...

  • Geekologie

    They're not ugly. Any full-size candy left over from Halloween?

  • Closet Nerd

    Not Ugly.... just "special but i still love it" type of ugly... like a parent with an ugly child

  • Closet Nerd

    ONE Snickers bar!

  • Geekologie

    I CALL DIBS

