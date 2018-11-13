US Army Assembling Competitive Gaming Teams To Try To Reach Potential Young Recruits

November 13, 2018

Because kids these days are apparently into competitive video gaming, the US Army has decided to 'How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?' and assembly some of its own competitive gaming teams in an attempt to reach potential young recruits. Some more info while I contact the Army to see if they have any positions available for a pinball wizard:

"They will be in a support role to help young people see soldiers in a different light and understand the many different roles people can have in the Army (and) help the Army address the growing disconnect with society,"


The Army is competing with low unemployment rates and faces a shrinking pool of 17- to 24-year-old Americans who can meet the military's entry requirements -- about two-thirds are ineligible due to things like poor physical fitness or drug use [Editor's note: factors which are clearly mutually exclusive to competitive gaming].

Prospects are also resistant to traditional recruiting techniques, such as phone calls, Muth said. They want to meet first "in some type of digital format."

Video games could offer the perfect venue, said Travis Williams, an Army reservist who is chief executive and co-founder of the Military Gaming League, an esports organization exclusively for servicemembers and veterans, which launched in March and has added 100 members a month since then.

"That's where the younger generations are at," Williams said. "It's natural."

Hmm, using video games to reach young recruits. So is this the evolution of their America's Army video game recruiting effort? Still, I can't help but feel like reaching kids through video games in order to open up a dialog about recruitment is sort of-- "Bait and switch tactic?" I'm just saying don't expect to do a lot of gaming once you're enlisted.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who informed me it's only a matter of time until Ready Army Player One is opening in theaters nationwide.

