Transformers: Stairs That Turn Into Wheelchair Access Elevators

This is a video highlighting several examples of Sesame Access's wheelchair access elevators, which magically appear out of stairs with the push of the elevator's call button. The concept originated to provide wheelchair access to buildings while preserving their original design. Sure, whatever works. I mean it might not be as an ingenious solution as the one I came up with, but now what am I supposed to do with all these helium balloons?

