Trailer For An Animated Fan-Remake Of Shrek Where Every Scene Is In A Different Artist's Own Style

This is the trailer for Shrek Retold, a scene-for-scene fan-remake of Shrek, with every scene animated (or in some cases live-actioned) in the particular style of the artist who worked on it, with over 200 different artists represented. A lot of it looks like an acid trip. The rest looks like a trip on drugs even more powerful than acid, like God's breath. "What's God's breath?" It's what I call whatever comes out of the unmarked aerosol can under the sink in my bathroom. PROTIP: Do not try to shower on that stuff unless you're cool with sharks.

Keep going for the whole trailer.

