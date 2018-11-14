Toy Story 4 Gets A Teaser Trailer

This is the teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, set to Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now'. Now I know what you're thinking, and I agree, didn't they already make us cry hard enough watching Toy Story 3? Geez, give it a rest, Pixar, I'm already chronically dehydrated.





Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

From what I gathered from the very unspoiling trailer, Forky appears to be a makeshift toy crafted out of a plastic spork with pipe cleaner arms, popsicle stick feet (attached with gum), and googly eyes. Obviously, this film will probably focus on the importance of recycling and reducing our plastic waste.

UPDATE: Added another teaser introducing Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele's new characters, Duck and Bunny.

