The SmartNūdge: A Stick-On Toilet Lid Device That Automatically Lowers The Seat After Use

November 29, 2018

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the SmartNūdge, a small four AA battery powered device that attaches to a toilet lid via adhesive tape and, 90 seconds after a toilet seat is lifted and presses its button, flicks the toilet seat back down again. Take longer than 90 seconds to pee? 1) See a doctor and 2) you're gonna make a mess. Alternatively, just never put the toilet seat up. Unfortunately, if you don't already own one of those fancy slow-lowering toilet seats, then about 60 seconds after you're out of the bathroom and done not washing your hands you're going to hear the toilet seat come crashing down like a gunshot. Still, a small price to pay to not get murdered in your sleep by your wife or girlfriend. "Thank God he only pees sitting down." Awwww, thanks honey!

Thanks to Stacey O, who agrees the key to maintaining a healthy relationship is not giving the other person anything to blame or hate you for.

  • Bling Nye

    This is fucking dumb.

    It only puts the seat down, not the lid?

    Fun fact, the toilet's flushing action aerosolizes the water and lifts shit, literally, into the air. If you have your tooth brush on the counter, and you never put the lid down to flush, GODDAMNGUARANTEED you're brushing your teeth with shit particles.

    This is why norovirus is so commonly spread among household members, the viral particles shed in the billions in a sick person's vomit and diarrhea will get aerosolized every time the toilet is flushed, float around and land on everything in the bathroom. The viral particles survive for days and it only takes like 8-12 viral particles to make you sick.

    Put not just the seat down, but put the fucking lid down every goddamn time before you flush you filthy fucking heathens.

    /rant

  • Closet Nerd

    What about the weirdos that stand up to wipe their ass?
    They're gonna drop some TP with brown mash on it right on top of the lid...

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is clearly an attempt by feminists to diminish men's dominance by making them pee sitting down. #notmytoilet

  • MaidoMaido

    why the hell doesn't it close the lid instead?

  • This is not the solution for this problem. I'm not paying $50+ to worry about this unsticking and falling in piss water, or slamming my dick in the seat. This is garbage, end of story.

  • 90 second I guess is a long time, but I really don't need the anxiety of worrying I'm going to get packed like a Dikembe Mutombo Geico commercial.

    Plus the "early bird" price is $49??!? They think they are going to sell this almost entirely useless product for more $50? That's 3 30-packs of natty light, son! That's drunk money for weeks, if not hours!

  • PUNX

    what about the good ol' fashion kick it down method, that cost nothing.

  • Durosity

    I really do get annoyed by people (mostly women) complaining about this. Put it down your damned self.. if you need a man to do it for you then you’re setting back equal rights 50 years.

  • What is dumb af is whining about "I almost fell in!". Like... wtf? Are you serious? I may be a man, but I don't shit standing up. How do you not look before you sit? Just use your eyes and don't be a dumb dumb.

  • Wooder

    So if your throwing up and the seat is up then the toilet will hook your neck with the seat and then you die a slow and shameful death.
    Seat 1 You 0

  • Bling Nye

    Arguably, if you buy this, you deserve that.

  • Eric Ord

    This is more sanitary than Meh's method, which involves his mouth and begging and just generally annoying people and being completely powerless.

  • Ollie Williams

    Are there really people on this planet that still don't close the seat and lid after using the bathroom? You know, besides farmers and idiots? You people are disgusting.

  • Eric Ord

    Why would I put the seat down? Chances are I'm just going to come back an pee again five minutes later. I gotta streamline this stuff.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I put the lid down to flush and after it's done lift it up again. Streamlined that shit like a boss.

  • Ollie Williams

    If that's your urine schedule, you should see a doctor.

  • Eric Ord

    Right, but which one?

  • Douchy McDouche

    The one that will confirm a world record for most peeing in one day.

  • Eric Ord

    I have a massive prostate, sue me

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    The People v. Eric Ord's Massive Prostate is now in session...

