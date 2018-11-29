The SmartNūdge: A Stick-On Toilet Lid Device That Automatically Lowers The Seat After Use

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the SmartNūdge, a small four AA battery powered device that attaches to a toilet lid via adhesive tape and, 90 seconds after a toilet seat is lifted and presses its button, flicks the toilet seat back down again. Take longer than 90 seconds to pee? 1) See a doctor and 2) you're gonna make a mess. Alternatively, just never put the toilet seat up. Unfortunately, if you don't already own one of those fancy slow-lowering toilet seats, then about 60 seconds after you're out of the bathroom and done not washing your hands you're going to hear the toilet seat come crashing down like a gunshot. Still, a small price to pay to not get murdered in your sleep by your wife or girlfriend. "Thank God he only pees sitting down." Awwww, thanks honey!

Keep going for a video.

Thanks to Stacey O, who agrees the key to maintaining a healthy relationship is not giving the other person anything to blame or hate you for.