The Breakfast Of Pokemon Champions: A Poké Ball Waffle Maker

Because breakfast is the third most important meal of the day behind midnight snacks and any trip to Taco Bell, this is the $35 Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker available from ThinkGeek. Obviously, it's the perfect novelty kitchen product for the Pokemon loving child who's picky about breakfast, but has a parent who isn't tough enough to tell them it's either cold cream of wheat or nothing until lunch. I remember in middle school my teacher (Mrs. Stevens) would ask why my stomach was rumbling, and I'd jokingly tell her it must be because my breakfast wasn't agreeing with me, which was true, it was just that breakfast was a handful of rocks at the bus stop.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks again to Joseph A, who agrees more breakfast buffets should offer waffle-shape options.