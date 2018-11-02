That's Amazing: Video Of Man Who Modded His Smart Car Into The Flintstone Mobile
Note: Some cursing.
This is a super short video from a car passenger who spotted a man that modded his Smart Car into the Flintstone Mobile. He even does a little pretend foot-pedaling. Now I don't care if this is breaking some sort of law, if the cops pull this man over it better be just to take pictures and tell him what a great job he did before wishing him a safe trip back to Bedrock.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Jeffrey S, who's really hoping this is a daily driver and wasn't just for Halloween.
