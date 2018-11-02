That's Amazing: Video Of Man Who Modded His Smart Car Into The Flintstone Mobile

November 2, 2018

smart-flintstone-mobile.jpg

Note: Some cursing.

This is a super short video from a car passenger who spotted a man that modded his Smart Car into the Flintstone Mobile. He even does a little pretend foot-pedaling. Now I don't care if this is breaking some sort of law, if the cops pull this man over it better be just to take pictures and tell him what a great job he did before wishing him a safe trip back to Bedrock.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who's really hoping this is a daily driver and wasn't just for Halloween.

Guy Carrying 500-Pound Barbell On Shoulders While Mowing The Lawn

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • GeneralDisorder

    This reminds me of a guy in my hometown who I called "white T" (he looked like Mr. T but less muscular and white). He had a Ford Festiva or Fiesta... I forget which and added about... 1000 pounds of lighting (LED and cold cathode) and four of those PA multi-horn things that play various sounds. He must have bought everything from the Accessory aisle in every Autozone for 100 miles.

  • Jenness

    "Hell yeahhhh brotherrrr!!" then the feet moving - that's just pretty dadgum funny

  • Cup-O-Jesus

    Yabba Dabba Dont

  • The_Wretched

    I, for one, don't like having the road open to the car when it's moving.

    OTOH, great incase I wanted to drop oil slicks or spikes when the fuzz is after me.

  • Bling Nye

    Florida? Florida.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: amazing, awesome, cars, cartoons, characters, doors? where we're going we don't need doors, getting around, heck yeah hands down the best smartest car i've ever seen, i am into this, lookin' good, pulling out all the stops, so that's what that looks like, sweet, the flintstones, transportation, video
Previous Post