That's Amazing: Video Of Man Who Modded His Smart Car Into The Flintstone Mobile

Note: Some cursing.

This is a super short video from a car passenger who spotted a man that modded his Smart Car into the Flintstone Mobile. He even does a little pretend foot-pedaling. Now I don't care if this is breaking some sort of law, if the cops pull this man over it better be just to take pictures and tell him what a great job he did before wishing him a safe trip back to Bedrock.

