That Brought Me Great Joy: Man Bites It Trying To Grind Rail On Lime Electric Scooter
This is a short video of a man in khakis and a sports coat trying to grind a rail on a Lime electric scooter. Based on the way he lands on that rail, I'm guessing Chet here learned a valuable lesson about how not to spend his lunch breaks in the future. In this case, almost finishing a whole margarita then deciding a couple electric scooter tricks on his way back to the brokerage office is a good idea.
Keep going for the full video, complete with painful recovery.
Thanks to David R, who informed me he can't wait for the inevitable electric scooter trick fails compilation video. God, same here.
-
Bling Nye
-
atheistgirl
-
Nicholas Conrad
-
Wooder
-
Ethel J. Rodriquez
-
Munihausen
-
Geekologie
Read More: electric, electric scooter, good effort, having a great time followed by a horrible time, how's that back feel?, maybe start with bunny hopping first, nailed it, scooters, smooth, so that's what that looks like, that brought me great joy, that wasn't supposed to happen, video, watch me do a rail slide!, yeah you did