That Brought Me Great Joy: Man Bites It Trying To Grind Rail On Lime Electric Scooter

November 26, 2018

This is a short video of a man in khakis and a sports coat trying to grind a rail on a Lime electric scooter. Based on the way he lands on that rail, I'm guessing Chet here learned a valuable lesson about how not to spend his lunch breaks in the future. In this case, almost finishing a whole margarita then deciding a couple electric scooter tricks on his way back to the brokerage office is a good idea.

Keep going for the full video, complete with painful recovery.

Thanks to David R, who informed me he can't wait for the inevitable electric scooter trick fails compilation video. God, same here.

  • Bling Nye

    BAH GAWD AH BROAK MAH COCCYX!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    How do you do, fellow kids.

  • Wooder

    Maybe its an ad for chiropractors because its definitely not an ad for that lame-ass-snail scooter.
    $10 says he's can't sit on a toilet seat for a while...he just hovers while crying.

  • Ethel J. Rodriquez

  • Munihausen

    I won't begrudge your Schadenfreude, GW - that is pretty funny.

  • Geekologie

    thank you ,I was concerned but hopeful

