Terrifying: Adventure Time's Finn Imagined In Real Life

This is a 3D rendering created by artist Miguel Vasquez (previously) imagining what Adventure Time's Finn might look like in real life. As you can clearly see, just like I have an internet face, Finn definitely has a face best suited for cartoons. "Who said you have a face suitable for the internet?" Mom! "Now stop talking to your imaginary friends and help me with this turkey." But-- "But last year you lost your plastic decoder ring inside and it melted, we all remember." You never even wanted me to be a spy and I know it!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

