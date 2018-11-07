Submersible Discovers Thousands Of Deep Sea Octopuses Brooding Upside Down Over Their Eggs

This is a video from the unmanned submersible Hercules of thousands of deep sea octopuses brooding upside-down over their eggs. Why do they do that? No clue. Why does a chicken sit on its eggs? "To protect and incubate them at the proper temperature until they're ready to hatch, in about 21 days." Cool, you were part of 4-H, whatever.

We observed over a thousand deep sea octopus (Muusoctopus robustus) while exploring Davidson Seamount with Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Never before seen in these massive aggregations, most female octopus were resting in a brooding posture, tucked into rocks with eight arms inverted covering their bodies and eggs. Many were tucked into rocks near shimmering fluid seeps, which were previously unknown to occur in this region!

As usual, the excited scientist's commentary is really value-add to the video. You think it's too late to go back to school to become a marine biologist? "It's never too late to follow your dreams." What about fantasies? Asking for a friend who's never been with a mermaid. "Do you even have friends, GW?" None that would be willing to admit it, no.

Keep going for the whole excitement-filled video.

