Study: Bearded Men More Attractive To Woman As Long-Term Romantic Partners

November 15, 2018

A recent study published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology indicates women may find bearded men more attractive in terms of their potential as a long-term romantic partner. The study consisted of 8,500 women who were asked to evaluate pictures of the same men while clean shaven, with light stubble (5 days of growth), heavy stubble (10 days of growth), and full beards (over 4 weeks of growth). Heavy stubble was found to be the most attractive in terms of long-term romantic partnership, followed by full beards, light stubble, and clean shaven in last. Of course I would argue that women don't actually find bearded men more attractive, just less ugly. Beards hide your face so there's less monster to look at. "You can't grow a beard, can you, GW?" Of course I can, I just don't want to because I'm afraid my dog won't recognize me and will try to attack me when I come home. "So no." Whatever, I could have a 5 o'clock shadow by New Year's if I wanted.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees they also should have included mustache only, neckbeard, and goatee in the mix.

