Star Wars And Marvel Character Coffee Mugs With Arm Handles

These are the $13 Star Wars and Marvel Meta Mugs available from Firebox. Each mug looks like a specific character (Darth Vader, C-3PO, a stormtrooper, Spider Man, The Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther and Thor), has an all-around design (including their backs) and features their arm as the handle. Obviously, they look just the right mix of stupid and awesome for a purchase and a life split between a cabinet in the office break room and my desk. Unfortunately, the product description doesn't say how many many ounces they hold, but I'm guessing 128. I'm also a terrible guesser. "How many jelly beans are in this jar?" Zero, I guess they're Skittles.

Keep going for a shot of some of the Marvel ones.

Thanks to Carmen, who just drinks straight out of the glass coffee pot at work like a monster.