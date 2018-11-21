Star Trek: The Next Generation Uniform Inspired Heavy Denim Jackets

November 21, 2018

star-trek-jackets-1.jpg

These are the officially licensed 'Starfleet 2364' heavy denim jackets available from Volante Design's Superhuman Streetwear collection. They're available in both men's and women's fits in Command Red, Operations Gold, and Sciences Blue, and include an asymmetrical zipper, two snap closure external pockets, and an internal pocket. Admittedly, they're pretty sharp looking, and something I might actually wear. Granted they're not something I might actually buy, because they cost $315. I've never spent more than $100 on a jacket, and that one was signed by someone with a very convincing Michael Jordan signature. "They misspelled Michael AND Jordan." I was twelve. "Were you though?" It was last week. "Did you try to get your money back?" He'd already moved his car.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

star-trek-jackets-2.jpg

star-trek-jackets-3.jpg

star-trek-jackets-4.jpg

star-trek-jackets-5.jpg

star-trek-jackets-6.jpg

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees whatever you do, always get the person in the red jacket to stand in front of you.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The yellow one kinda looks like it could pass for a motorcycle jacket.

  • Sooper

    ...Stirrup pants? Really?

  • Jenness

    I might actually like this jacket - if I didn't know it was a uniform. For some reason that's just too "branded" for my taste.

  • Munihausen

    They are definitely not bad looking

  • Bling Nye
  • Douchy McDouche

    When you hate yourself and you want to show it.

  • Munihausen

    Volante Design's legal bills are going to boldly go where no man has gone before.

  • They're officially licensed - it says so.

  • Wooder

    The red person always dies, so why sell this...its just foreshadowing.
    Also no pointy ears or colored skin, who will the captain shag...

  • You're thinking of the original series - these are Next Generation.

  • Eric Ord

    ...

    So Vash, or... ?

  • Bosun Higgs

    How to get beaten up at school.

  • Bling Nye

    Unless you had a friend like me. Or were capable of standing up for yourself.

