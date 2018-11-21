Star Trek: The Next Generation Uniform Inspired Heavy Denim Jackets

These are the officially licensed 'Starfleet 2364' heavy denim jackets available from Volante Design's Superhuman Streetwear collection. They're available in both men's and women's fits in Command Red, Operations Gold, and Sciences Blue, and include an asymmetrical zipper, two snap closure external pockets, and an internal pocket. Admittedly, they're pretty sharp looking, and something I might actually wear. Granted they're not something I might actually buy, because they cost $315. I've never spent more than $100 on a jacket, and that one was signed by someone with a very convincing Michael Jordan signature. "They misspelled Michael AND Jordan." I was twelve. "Were you though?" It was last week. "Did you try to get your money back?" He'd already moved his car.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees whatever you do, always get the person in the red jacket to stand in front of you.