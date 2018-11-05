Special Requests: Pizza Delivery Man Is Instructed To Scream Instead Of Ringing Doorbell

PROTIP: Keep your volume in check.

This is a video of a pizza delivery man who was requested to scream instead of ringing the doorbell. SHANNON!! YOUR PIZZA!! IS HEEEEEERE!! I don't care if I did make the special request, I would have had a heart attack if I heard that. Had a heart attack, then eaten a whole large pizza, an order of breadsticks, and downed a 2-liter of Mr. Pibb. Remember: unless you're being death penaltied, you never know what meal might be your last.



Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees you haven't lived until you've had a pizza delivery man open the door and shoot fireworks into your house.