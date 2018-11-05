Special Requests: Pizza Delivery Man Is Instructed To Scream Instead Of Ringing Doorbell

November 5, 2018

pizza-delivery-screamer.jpg

PROTIP: Keep your volume in check.

This is a video of a pizza delivery man who was requested to scream instead of ringing the doorbell. SHANNON!! YOUR PIZZA!! IS HEEEEEERE!! I don't care if I did make the special request, I would have had a heart attack if I heard that. Had a heart attack, then eaten a whole large pizza, an order of breadsticks, and downed a 2-liter of Mr. Pibb. Remember: unless you're being death penaltied, you never know what meal might be your last.


Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees you haven't lived until you've had a pizza delivery man open the door and shoot fireworks into your house.

That's Amazing: Video Of Man Who Modded His Smart Car Into The Flintstone Mobile

Previous Story

A Unicorn Performing A Gymnastics Bar Routine

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    He looks 40 and delivers pizza to teenagers. Those were screams of realization that his life has no meaning.

  • Eric Ord

    Have you ever considered that meaning may not be quantifiable monetarily?

  • sizzlepants

    Delivers pizza by day but...

    $20 says this dude screams in a metal band at night.

  • Kaizer Chief

    Today I found out what Mr Pibb is.

  • Wow, that delivery guy did not disappoint. What a pro.

  • Doog

    I'm so glad he continued yelling even after the door opened.

  • Munihausen

    Shannon's an asshole.

  • Jenness

    Like delivery drivers don't have enough to deal with. LOL

  • Melissa T. Brown

    I am being paid $43000 per 30 days and you can also do the same. In office workplace work you dont get that freedom that you really deserve, so company job seriously sucks. But in Internet earning, you have the freedom to enjoy your time with all your family members anytime you prefer and go on trip with them any month you would like. Here's the best method to start https://selldual.tumblr.com

  • Ann D. Embrey

    I am getting $18000 per 30 days and you can also do the same. In office workplace work you dont get that freedom which you desire, so company job seriously sucks. However in Web-based earning, you have got the freedom to enjoy your time with family and friends at any time you desire and also go on holiday break along with them any month you choose. Here's the proper way to start https://skegma.tumblr.com

  • Wooder

    Hey Ann thats awesome but if you're earning that much money then WHY THE FUC_ TELL ANYONE!
    Oh I know because its just a business scam, I pay you to train me then you take off with the money. Then I'm dumber than I am now.

  • Ollie Williams

    You realize these are bots and have no way of identifying if you're replying to them, right? I mean, I guess it's funny, but it's a bit of a waste of time on your end.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Awww, let Pluto be a planet....

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: are you okay?, delivery, doing your job, eating things, good lord, jesus, nailed it, oh wow, pizza, pizza is life, pizza life, screaming, special requests, terrifying, thanks now i have crippling anxiety, video, yelling
Previous Post
Next Post