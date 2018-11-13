Sotheby's Auctioning Ring Made 100% From Cultured Diamond

This is a rending of the 100% cultured (lab created) diamond ring designed by Apple chief designer Jony Ives along with famed industrial designer Marc Newson. Sotheby's is set to auction the ring, which is estimated to fetch between $150,000 - $250,000, or about four MacBook Pros and the new iPhone.

Theirs will be created by removing material rather than adding - an ambition made possible by the extraordinary scale of the stone which will enable the ring to be completely made of this material.

Creating a ring-shaped diamond is no small feat; the diamond block will be faceted with several thousand facets, some of which are as small as several hundred micrometers. The interior ring will be cylindrically cut out for the desired smoothness using a micrometer thick water jet inside which a laser beam is cast. The finished ring will have between 2000-3000 facets which has never been seen before on a single piece.

I dunno, looks like a turd to me. Not to brag or anything, but I could definitely design a cooler looking ring. *sketching* See? "That's the earth ring from Captain Planet." Oh piss off, don't act like you were a Planeteer, I was the Planeteer.

Thanks to Alyssa, for reminding me of my glory days as a Planeteer before Captain Planet cut from the roster. It used to go: Earth, fire, wind, water, heart, despair! (I was despair)