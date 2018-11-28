Smooth: Kid Busts Water Pipe Trying To Do Gymnastics Flyaway Dismount At School

This is a video of some kid trying to perform a gymnastics flyaway dismount from an overhead water pipe at school. Why he thought that would be a good idea is beyond me -- you can see the pipe bend and hear it start creaking and groaning as soon as he jumps up there, proving that the 'PHYS ED' on his shirt almost certainly doesn't stand for 'physics education' like I originally suspected.

Keep going for the video.

