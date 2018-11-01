Smokin' And Drankin': A Whiskey Sipping Glass With A Place To Rest Your Cigar

November 1, 2018

cigar-whiskey-glass-1.jpg

Because one-upping your pals at poker night is how friends establish who has the bigger johnson, this is the $25 Corkcicle Cigar Glass, a double Old Fashioned (aka rocks) glass with a place to rest your Cuban. Why? I'm not really sure -- you're going to have to ash the cigar anyways, why not just rest it in the ashtray? "The world is my ashtray." Spoken like a true American. Also, this looks like a great way to accidentally burn your face drinking from the wrong side of the glass. "Only a complete idiot would do that." Oh -- totally. Hey do you have any Neosporin?

Keep going for a few more shots, and props if you can take a sip and puff simultaneously.

cigar-whiskey-glass-2.jpg

cigar-whiskey-glass-3.jpg

cigar-whiskey-glass-4.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who invited me over for poker night, which I politely declined because I'm holding out for an Old Maid or Go Fish night.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm extremely pleased by this product. It'll increase the accidental cigar smoker burn rate.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is great and all unless the cigar is too big for the hole (a problem faced by many men... dozens even!)

  • Yeah, right - that's what they say.

  • Jenness

    I think this is pretty cool and would make a very good Christmas gift. I'd much rather smell cigar smoke (good cigars) than yucky cigarette or that sickly sweet vape smell any day. Plus men who smoke cigars always seem to smell extra yummy.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Alright... Gonna swing by the local Choice store... Which... btw, did you know that Choice stores still exist?

  • Jenness

    I don't even know what those are. I'm going to have to Google that.

  • qcp

    Smoking cigars in public is as bad or worse than not bathing/not wearing deodorant.

  • Munihausen

    takes long pull from 1964 Padron Diplomatico, blows it in qcp's face

  • The_Wretched

    I usually take that as permission to fill a cup with urine and throw it at the offender to put the cigar out. Fairs fair, eh?

  • Munihausen

    in Tony Montana voice I was only kidding!

  • Bling Nye

    ...and people wonder why people hate cigar smoke/rs...

  • Munihausen

    Can’t hear, too busy drinking my scotch.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This depends entirely on the cigar... And what public setting.

  • Closet Nerd

    Stuff a Godfather

