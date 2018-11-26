Rocket Launch Time Lapse As Viewed From The International Space Station

November 26, 2018

Note: Make sure to watch at max res, unlike the gif.

To celebrate the successful landing of NASA's inSight space probe on Mars earlier today to study the planet's rotation and internal structure, this is a completely unrelated timelapse video of a Soyuz-FG rocket launched from Kazakhstan on its way to the International Space Station to deliver two and a half tons of materials. That is a lot of old magazines. And as stunning and hard to believe that it's even real as the video is, it's a trip to realize that if you could zoom in far enough on that beautiful blue marble all you would see is a bunch of bipedal @$$holes and oceans filled with garbage. "Such a ray of sunshine, GW." I am a laser death beam.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who agrees that for every trip taken to the International Space Station, one lucky raffle winner should get the option of making the journey there with absolutely zero training or preparation. Then we could film the ISS reality show style.

