Rest In Peace: Stan Lee Passes Away At 95

November 12, 2018

stan-lee-sadness.gif

Comic-book writer, editor, film producer, actor (and cameo maker), publisher, philanthropist, and probably a whole lot of other things doer Stan Lee passed away this morning in Los Angeles. He was 95. Stan's wife Joan passed away last year also at the age 95, after 69 years of marriage. There's no doubt his impact on the world of comics, superhero movies, and geek culture in general will be felt for as long as they exist. Rest in peace.

Keep going for a worthwhile inspirational video featuring Stan the Man. Seriously, just take three minutes and give it a watch, it might be good for you.

