Real Products That Exist: A Fallen AT-AT Tape Dispenser

November 6, 2018

at-at-tape-dispenser-1.jpg

This is the entirely too expensive $45 fallen AT-AT tape dispenser created by Hallmark (of greeting card fame). It looks like an AT-AT that just got tow-cabled on Hoth and dispenses tape. Do I need it? No, nobody needs it. Do I want it? More than a bigger penis. "I see." What do you mean you see? You're supposed to say it's already perfect.

Keep going for a shot from the rear.

at-at-tape-dispenser-2.jpg

Thanks to Rich, who agrees nothing quite says "I've made it" like a $45 tape dispenser on your desk.

  • Ollie Williams

    Thanks for the rear shot. That'll do... nicely.

  • Gingerbread

    in fact, if you put it on your desk front facing you, there is absolutely no practical purpose for this

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Personally, my blaster will do nothing to it.

  • Bling Nye
