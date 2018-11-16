Problem Solving: Dad Carries Daughter Like Shopping Bag After She Refuses To Walk

This is a short video of a father carrying his 2-year old daughter Juliette by the coat like a shopping bag after she laid in the driveway and refused to come inside after a trip to the grocery store. Children: this really makes me want to have some. Times sure have changed, haven't they? If I had done this as a kid my parents would have just left me out in the cold, and probably locked the door until after well after dark to teach me a lesson. "And what lesson would that be?" That the noises I hear at night that sound like coyotes are, in fact, coyotes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees that, while this method was effective, it would have been even more fun to watch this father pull his bike out of the garage and tell Juliette to hold still while he tries to jump over her.