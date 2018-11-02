Prank Candles That Go From Smelling Good To Very, Very Bad

November 2, 2018

prank-candles.jpg


These are the ~$17 Prank Candles. Each 5.8-ounce candle starts off smelling like the scent that its labeled (currently available in balsam and cedar, apple pie, vanilla, and fresh roses), then after an hour or two begins its transition to a dirty fart that "smell worse than Satan's powder room in the burning pits of hell after an all-night bender with spicy wings, bean dip, and too much beer." That's nasty. Of course my house smells so bad you'd swear all my candles are prank candles, because even with them burning it smells like shit. While browsing their inventory I also noticed this company sells a gasoline scented candle, which is quite possibly the best news I've heard all week. You know I love the smell of gasoline. Now I won't have to drape a gas-soaked towel over a warm lamp to get my fix. I mean, I absolutely still will, I just won't have to.

Thanks to Nicholas, who agrees Yankee Candle blew it on this.

  • TheDR

    Why the hell didn't they name them Prankee Candles?

  • jodyberry

    Tag line written by a five-year old; "They smell good then real bad".
    Clever.

  • Bling Nye

    They know their target demographic fairly well, I'd say.

  • Wooder

    The last gift you give your EX before you break-up!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Remember dump-monkey? I was gonna get my last girlfriend a dump monkey. But I don't think it still existed then.

  • Bling Nye

    Crippling debt, self-esteem issues, and STDs aren't enough...?

  • Jenness

    Dude, wow lol

  • MustacheHam

    Also makes for a nice going away gift if you're fired or disgruntled quit from a job. :)

  • Bling Nye

    Someone once told me about taking the cover plates off of light switches, jamming chicken pieces into the walls, then replacing the cover plates.

    I made sure never to piss that person off.

  • Geekologie

    raw shrimp in the bottom tube of an office chair

  • Bling Nye

    Damn. That's about as bad as pouring milk and ball bearings into the truck heater vents.

  • James Mcelroy

    i'd really possibly consider it if it was $7. Definitely would buy for $5 or less.

  • The_Wretched

    @$2.50, I'd order 12 and hand them out to strangers.

  • James Mcelroy

    donate to goodwill.

