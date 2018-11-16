'Pokemon Grandpa' Has Nine Phones Mounted To His Bike's Handlebars For Playing Pokemon GO

This is a video highlighting Taiwan's 'Pokemon Grandpa', 70-year old fengshui master Chen San-yuan, who travels around town with nine smartphones mounted to his bike's handlebars for playing Pokemon GO. Chen estimates "his rig cost about $4,000 and he spends another $300/month on virtual currency to help him level up in the game." Now that is some serious dedication. I don't think I've ever been so dedicated to anything in my life except fostering a healthy, communicative relationship with my significant other. *girlfriend calls, sends straight to voicemail again* Sorry, what were we just talking about?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, for reminding me I still need to catch the Diglett who's been creeping in my bathroom.