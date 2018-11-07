Okay: Pouring Lava Through An Industrial Shredder

This is a video of Youtuber PressTube heating up some lava rocks until they're molten, then pouring them through an industrial shredding machine (complete with view from below). The result is interesting enough, but nothing SPECTACULAR. Is this one of those Youtube channels that takes comment requests for what to do next? Because I suggest pooping in an overturned lawnmower. Same goes for you, Slow Mo Guys.

Keep going for the video, actual pouring begins at 2:50.

Thanks to Blake H, who agrees we should invite this guy over for the realest game of the floor is lava ever played.