Okaaaay: Woman Blows Up Wedding Dress To Celebrate Finalization Of Divorce

This is a short video of Texan Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler blowing up her wedding dress by firing a rifle round into 20-pounds of Tannerite from a distance of 200 yards to celebrate the finalization of her divorce. Some more info while I remember not to refuse the next invitation I get to a divorce party -- that shit sounds wild (plus there's probably at least one single lady):

"We were all getting messages asking if that was our explosion people were feeling and hearing around the county, up to at least 15 miles away," Carla Santleben-Newport, Kimberly's sister, told McClatchy. "It was like, 'Uh, is everything okay over there'?"

The explosion she says was felt through parts of Medina County came from Kimberly's divorce party, at their father's farm in the small town of Lacoste, about 25 miles west of San Antonio. She had about 40 guests, who all cheered when the dress was no more, according to KSAT, which first reported on the explosive exclamation mark at the end of her marriage.

Fourteen years of marriage, ending with a bang. Hey -- we all deal with the end of relationships and finding closure differently. Except Kimberly and I, we both use explosions. Now if you'll excuse me *donning leather gloves* I believe my ex-best friend Mark's house has a gas line that needs loosening.

Keep going for a shot of Kimberly with her rifle, Coors Light in a taxidermist koozie and 'I'm Not With Stupid' hat, as well as the video (which includes the explosion followed by a video of the crowd's reaction as it explodes).

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees going out with a bang is the best way to go out, unless we're talking about a lame party, then it's best to sneak out the back without telling anybody.