Oh Wow: The World Championships of Magic Winning Routine

This is a video of magician Eric Chien performing his 'Ribbons' magic routine, which recently won the International Federation of Magic Societies' World Championships of Magic competition that's only held every three years because magic takes time. It's chock-full of up-close sleight of hand color changing card tricks and coins and sorcery. It starts good and only gets better from there. Now I'm not saying magic is real, but I have seen Now You See Me AND Now You See Me 2 and I do love Woody Harrelson's character, especially in Cheers and True Detective.

Keep going for the whole routine.

Thanks to Rob, who agrees the best magic routine of all time has been and always will be the disconnected thumb trick.