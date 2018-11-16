Oh Wow: Guy Performs 29 Gainers In A Row

November 16, 2018

This is a video of a guy performing 29 gainers down the a pleasant looking lane without stopping. For reference, there's no doubt I would have fallen on my neck and paralyzed myself about halfway through the first one. He just keeps going. Also, I'm not 100% positive he actually does 29 since the video was skipping when I was counting because my computer was built in the 90's. It's probably time to upgrade my video card. "It's probably time to throw that computer out your office windows." Windows, LOL. I'm still running '95.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees would an even thirty have killed him?

  • Tigerh8r

    I like how near the end there's a totally unimpressed girl just reading a book or something...

  • Douchy McDouche

    Funny thing is he only meant to do three, but you know, momentum.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    The time I tried a gainer I hit my head on the diving board. I was not an athletic child.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's like a glitching video game character in real life

  • The_Wretched

    Damn. I'm impressed.

  • JRG

    I need a King Gainoooooooorrrrrr!

  • Closet Nerd

    DIZZY AF watching that!

  • GeneralDisorder

    I was waiting for him to puke his guts out.

