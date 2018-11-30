Oh It Hurts Really Bad? You Don't Say: Coyote Peterson Takes A Sting From A Japanese Giant Hornet

It's been a while since we checked in with insect bite-and-sting masochist Nathaniel 'Coyote' Peterson (I just assumed he'd passed), so here he is in typical fashion taking a sting in the forearm from a Japanese giant hornet. He does his usual moaning and groaning and labored breathing, and even the cameraman gets in on the video-intensifying action with some, "I see blood...I know it's tough to describe but you gotta describe it for us...Careful not to go off this cliff edge by the way, let's move over there...You gotta tell us if you're in trouble. Are you gonna be okay? Look at your arm. Oh my gosh, look at that. Look at that. Wow, you are swelling like crazy. You are swelling up bad." 2.5 out of 5 stars, it's time to move to bullets already.

Keep going for the video, but SKIP ALL THE WAY TO 11:20 for the actual sting.

Thanks to hairless and Stephanie B, who agrees somebody needs to move past all the child's play and lick a poison dart frog already.