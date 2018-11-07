Oh, Florida: Airboat Pushes Out-Of-Gas Truck To Gas Station

This is a video from (where else?) Wildwood, Florida of an airboat that's still on its tow trailer pushing the truck its attached to that's run out of gas off the highway and to the nearest gas station using its fan power. In the words of the woman filming while I crunch the numbers to see just how long it would actually take to cut Florida loose from the rest of the country Bugs Bunny style:

"My husband, son and I had gone to the Guy Harvey Resort 'Camp Mack' in Lake Kissimmee. While driving home, my husband was trying to make it to Wildwood, FL to get diesel fuel. Well, we didn't make it so my son jumped in our Airboat and crunk her up and pushed us off I-75 to the gas station."

Admittedly, Florida ingenuity is pretty impressive sometimes. Still, I can't even remember the last time I only paid $2.75 for a gallon of gas. Of course I can't even remember the last time I paid for gas period because I've gotten into the money-saving habit of just siphoning a few gallons of my roommate's tank whenever I need some. "Thanks, I ran out of gas on my way to work Monday." That sucks. "And did you let the air out of my tires?" Greg at work lied and told me they fill them with helium now and I wanted to talk funny.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees this actually isn't the dumbest idea to come out of Florida in recent history.