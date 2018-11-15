Officially Licensed Dungeons & Dragons 'Ugly' Christmas Sweater
This is the $50 officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons Holiday Sweater available from ThinkGeek. Some might consider it an ugly Christmas sweater, but I disagree. Anything with axes and dragons on it is beautiful in my book. I think it looks sharp. "Says the guy who's worn the same tuxedo t-shirt to work two days in a row now." MY WASHING MACHINE IS BROKEN. "Is it?" I mean it might be, there's no telling what happened while I slept at the bar again last night.
Keep going for a detail shot so you can really appreciate the tight-knit.
Thanks to Frances, who agrees that, like being too full on Thanksgiving, ugly is only a state of mind.
Douchy McDouche
Closet Nerd
Munihausen
