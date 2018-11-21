Not On My Watch!: Cat Chases Would-Be Raccoon Home Invader Through Cat Door

November 21, 2018

cat-door-raccoon.jpg

This is some footage from a home security cam unusually aimed at the bottom half of an exterior door (maybe this has happened before?) starring a protective cat who chases a raccoon away from the house, presumably after it thought it could help itself to an early Thanksgiving dinner. Not tonight, raccoon! Now that's a cat who has clearly earned its Fancy Feast. Still, it's kind of crazy to think about all the things we've missed seeing prior to the proliferation of inexpensive home security cameras. Like right now *loads feed from home security camera on phone* there appears to be a large man in my backyard treating one of my potted plants like a public toilet. *looks down to see crushed begonias between legs* I'm just not cut out for adult life, I'm really not.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to n0nentity, who agrees the best raccoon deterrent is not eating trash.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Good kitty!

  • Bling Nye

    Video ended before it showed the trash panda coming back and ripping the fuck out of that cat. Raccoons will kill the shit out of cats if the need arises. They fight dirty, it's trash panda prison rules. Hell, they can wreck dogs too.

  • Munihausen

    Ha, trash panda.

  • Jenness

    I think you're right GW, there was something going on and they wanted to catch it. Huge props to the cat too. That was some mighty fine house security work in action.

