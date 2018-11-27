No Tie Down Straps, No Problem: Guy Rides On SUV Roof To Secure Couch During Transport

November 27, 2018

couch-surfing-on-top-of-car.jpg

This is a video from Dayton, Ohio (probably best known as the birthplace of my brother Frank) of a man couch surfing on the roof of a Chrysler Aspen SUV to secure the sofa as they're moving. Did you bring the straps? No, you were supposed to bring the straps! Still, if this is a new couch I can't help but feel that the furniture store is guilty of negligence for not informing these folks it would take two people up there for this to be considered safe.

Keep going for the video while I wish that guy had stuck his arm out and pretended to flip through TV channels.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees they should have just catapulted the sofa home.

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    When climate change washes Florida into the ocean, I've got money on "Ohio man" becoming the new "Florida man"

  • Closet Nerd

    REMEMBER: 2 kids only = 1 adult when accounting for two people

  • Doog

    I'm legitimately surprised this isn't Florida

  • Tando Ntanjana

    Me too hey, I was definitely expecting Florida

  • Bling Nye

    Looks like they're going about 30 mph there.

    I'm no mathologist but I'm curious...

    30 mph = ~ 13.4 m/s

    If they hit a wall or telephone pole, they could come to a stop in about 0.05 seconds.

    (0 m/s - 13.4 m/s)/0.05 s = -268 m/s^2

    That person on top looks to maybe be about 180 lbs. (180 lbs = ~81.65 kg)

    81.65 kg x 268 m/s^2 = 21882.2 Newtons

    Peak grip strength for average males age 20-40 is around 550 Newtons according to this paper ( https://www.researchgate.ne... ) Average is closer to 500 Newtons.

    A sudden stop from 30 mph would require you to hold on almost 40x harder than you are physically capable of. Ain't no way that dude is going to stay on top of that vehicle if it stops abruptly.

    Physics will fuck you up.

    So, y'know.....................fingers crossed.

  • I didn't need maths to tell me that.

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    You might not be a mathologist but you sure are a mathmagician.

  • Bling Nye

    Well... I do really like pi.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Or.... if they go around a corner too hard that couch is gonna squish that tiny empty head... Lesson here... always have ratchet straps. You never know when you need to restrain someone... I mean, something.

  • Bling Nye

    I hear "ratchet straps" and even knowing what they are, the first thing that still pops into my head is the thought that "ratchet straps" are for strapping down your ratchet ass hoe.

    So in a way, it sounds like you're already there. Ha

  • James Mcelroy

    Styles looks different.

