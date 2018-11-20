Nintendo Modded Into Functional Electric Guitar That Can Still Play Games

This is a video of Rob Scallon (previously) performing the Super Mario Bros theme on the Guintendo, an original Nintendo that was modded into an electric guitar, and that can still play games thanks to having a Nintendo Classic mini system inside. Pretty cool. Now make the guitar strings register as controller input and beat Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link, Metroid, and Battletoads and you will have earned my respect.

Keep going for the video. Raffle to win the guitar HERE.

Thanks Rob, do a tiny Game Boy guitar Tetris one next.