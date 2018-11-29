Nice Save: Security Cam Footage Of Man Bobbling Cell Phone Before Successful Catch

This is a very short security cam video from what I assume is the lobby of a non-luxury hotel of a man who hits his arm walking through the door, which causes him to immediately start bobbling his cell phone around like a hot potato before successfully catching it. Admittedly, that was some nice hand-eye coordination. Maybe not as good as mine, but *tosses cell phone, catches, tosses even higher, catches, tosses way higher, phone disappears behind drop ceiling tile* Greg is going to learn an important lesson about leaving his cell phone on his desk when he goes to the bathroom.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really the whole thing (although watching in slow motion was value-add in my opinion). Also, who doesn't take their phone to the bathroom? What, does he just sit in there and think?

Thanks to Ash, who agrees it would have been even better if after catching it he immediately tried sliding it in his pocket, missed, and it shattered on the floor.