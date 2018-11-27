Nailed It: Man Tries To Grab Rope Swing From Speeding Boat

This is presumably a deleted scene from a live action adaptation of Tarzan of the lead actor's stunt double trying to escape a pod of hungry, hungry hippos by swinging to a vine from the front of a speeding boat. He does not do a very good job, probably because he forgot to perform the Tarzan scream. I can see it now:

DIRECTOR: Cut! Reset the boat, let's do it again.

STUNT DOUBLE: (writhing in pain) I think I broke my back.

DIRECTOR: (turning back on stunt double to address a PA) Get another stunt double in here, pronto.

PA: We're all out of stunt doubles.

DIRECTOR: What do you mean we're all out of stunt doubles?!

PA: Did you see his physique? He was already number sixty-something.

DIRECTOR: Sixty-nine?! Awwww yeaaaaaah.

PA: Huh?

DIRECTOR: LOL.

PA: ....

DIRECTOR: Take your shirt off and get in the boat.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees somebody clearly needs to take a lesson in trying hard and believing in yourself.