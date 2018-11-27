Nailed It: Man Tries To Grab Rope Swing From Speeding Boat

November 27, 2018

This is presumably a deleted scene from a live action adaptation of Tarzan of the lead actor's stunt double trying to escape a pod of hungry, hungry hippos by swinging to a vine from the front of a speeding boat. He does not do a very good job, probably because he forgot to perform the Tarzan scream. I can see it now:

DIRECTOR: Cut! Reset the boat, let's do it again.
STUNT DOUBLE: (writhing in pain) I think I broke my back.
DIRECTOR: (turning back on stunt double to address a PA) Get another stunt double in here, pronto.
PA: We're all out of stunt doubles.
DIRECTOR: What do you mean we're all out of stunt doubles?!
PA: Did you see his physique? He was already number sixty-something.
DIRECTOR: Sixty-nine?! Awwww yeaaaaaah.
PA: Huh?
DIRECTOR: LOL.
PA: ....
DIRECTOR: Take your shirt off and get in the boat.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees somebody clearly needs to take a lesson in trying hard and believing in yourself.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    I love that you can hear his stupid cries of pain in the distance.

  • The_Wretched

    Unless you can climb a rope at 5 mph, I don't recommend trying this sort of thing. You won't have the shoulders or grip strength for it.

  • Closet Nerd

    LAUGHING MY ASS OFF IN THE MIDDLE OF THE OFFICE AT 9:14AM

  • Doog

    These must be a couple of those Good Ole Boys I've heard so much about

  • GeneralDisorder

    If he landed any harder it might have knocked some of his teeth back in.

  • Talon184

    Why do the guys in these things always laugh like hyenas on helium?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Did you ever have a friend tell you "come on, this is gonna be awesome!" then fail miserably? It's gotta be the funniest shit ever (especially when you're drunk/high/drunk and high).

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    just let Ed Orgeron enjoy his bye week in peace

