Mother Outraged After Airline Employee Name-Shames Daughter She Named 'Abcde'

November 30, 2018

abcde.jpg

This is a video news report about Traci Redford's recent experience with a Southwest Airlines gate agent at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, who she claims name-shamed her daughter after seeing her boarding pass, because Traci named her Abcde. Traci says her daughter's name is pronounced Ab-city, which sounds like a very unfortunate mashup between abscess and obesity. Details at eleven:

"The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees. So I turned around and said, 'Hey if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I'd appreciate if you'd just stop,'" Traci Redford said.


"While I was sitting there, she took a picture of my boarding pass and chose to post it on social media, mocking my daughter. It was actually brought to my attention by somebody who had seen it on Facebook and reported it to Southwest Airlines.

Redford said she's using this experience as a lesson for her daughter.

"She said 'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' And I said, 'Not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it's unfortunate.'

While I could never condone making fun of a child in front of them (and certainly not for something they have zero control over), the reason that lady was laughing at your name is because your mom was ridiculous enough to name you the first five letters of the alphabet. Also, I'm fairly certain if there was any fun being made of someone it was of mother and not child. Why did you name your daughter Abcde anyways -- that's what I really want to know. Was it because it's so unique? Because, perhaps even sadder if that is the case, according to the Social Security Administration almost 330 people living in the US have been given the name Abcde, proving to at least one blogger he's already 320-something Abcde's late on leaving this dumbass planet.

Keep going for the video news report while I secretly hope and pray her middle name is Fghij and she marries a Klmno.

Thanks to Jessica W and hairless, who agree Traci should have really gotten creative and used wingdings.

Facebook Pinterest

How Do You Do, Fellow Officers?: Bear Opens Door To Highway Patrol Office Just Like A Person

Previous Story

That Freaky-Deaky, Full-Length Scene-For-Scene Remake Of Shrek From Over 200 Different Artists Is Out Now

Next Story
  • Tigerh8r

    Wow! That B____ mom has been waiting FIVE FRIGGIN YEARS for the opportunity to get OUTRAGED at somebody not getting her daughter's name in an environment where she can cash in on it. She's not as stupid as she wants you to think she is.

  • JJtoob

    She sounds like the type of mother who would drink while pregnant on purpose only to teach her daughter later in life how some assholes make sure of people with disabilities...

  • Douchy McDouche

    Her other kids are named QWERTY and 123456.

  • Darren McCoy

    That's her username and password.

  • Walt Mistler

    A self powered micro-aggression. If the kids at her school haven't called her Abcess yet, they're doing it wrong. I survived Zit Face and Fuzz..

  • Chaz Gomez

    This mother is cruel... Intentionally... intentionally naming her child, "Abcde"... this mom knew this child would have challenges with her name... This mom is mean and cruel...

    Honestly, if I was the employee, I would've gotten sad and really felt sorry for the kid... probably hit the pilot for a pair of wings or something to brighten this child's life... cuz it's clearly evident she doesn't get much positive support from mom...

  • L3g3ndQ

    "She said 'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' And I said...
    because your mom hates you for ruining her life so she made sure she ruined yours too.

    and the gate agent wasn't name shaming your daughter or even laughing at her... no they were making fun of you and your stupidity and laughing at you. if anything i bet they felt sorry for your poor little girl and the hardships she is going to face in the future at school.

    though the agent was kinda stupid for two reasons... one - they should have waited until the mother was not close enough to hear or see them take a picture of the boarding pass. two - they should have waited until they got home to post it on facebook.

  • Chris

    I hate everything about this name and the mom. Makes my skin crawl she thought rage was being “creative” and probably seeking approval from her friends on this.

  • Javier Arreola

    I'll tell ya, life ain't easy for a girl named Abcde.
    Well, she will grow up quick and grow up mean
    Her fist will get hard and her wits will get keen

  • side effect

    The real victim here is the little girl.

  • SentimentalFury

    She can use it as a lesson to teach her daughter not to make the same mistake she did. I wonder if her first grandchild will be named LMNOP

  • asadachi

    I mean, it's a stupid name given to the poor kid by a stupid person. Ridicule happens for reasons.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    "A Texas mother says she's teaching her 5 year old daughter that not everyone is nice..."

    Including her own mother...

  • Katherine J. Adams

    I actually generate roughly $23,000-$24,000 every month through the internet. I lost my job after operating for the same business enterprise for several years. I required trusted income. I was not interested in the "get rich overnight" home programs you see all over the internet. Those all of them are sort of ponzi sort of multilevel marketing plan wherein you need to first create leads after which sell something to friends and family members or any person so that they will be in your team. Working on the net has many positive points like I am always home with the children and also enjoy time with family on different beaches of the world. Click on this page to Read more https://bcentere.tumblr.com

  • Chaz Gomez

    Katherine... are you off your meds again? Or are you back with that Pimp Maximus Primo? You can't go back to that "trade" again... Come back home, the kids miss you...

  • tyr2180

    both adults in this story are utter morons: As a parent, don't name your child something ridiculous. And as a corporate employee, don't laugh at a customer's name.

  • Tigerh8r

    She probably thought it was a joke. I doubt she realised she was seriously laughing at a child's name. At least, had I been in her position I prolly would have thought someone was pranking me.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    No one is right here.

  • Chris

    Well don't give your kid such a stupid name then. What did you think would happen? Children are not pets. Naming them something ridiculous will impact them for the rest of their lives. If you think this was bad just wait until she starts secondary school.

  • v85rawdeal

    I can see it now. Kids surrounding her and singing

    "A... B... C...
    She's as easy as 1... 2... 3..."

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beats me, getting angry about things, goodbye earth, hell if i know any more, i want out, i'm coming lord, i'm mad about it, i'm upset, it's been real, making fun of things, names, ready my rocketship, so we've come to this, this is an outrage, what a world, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post