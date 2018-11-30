Mother Outraged After Airline Employee Name-Shames Daughter She Named 'Abcde'

This is a video news report about Traci Redford's recent experience with a Southwest Airlines gate agent at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, who she claims name-shamed her daughter after seeing her boarding pass, because Traci named her Abcde. Traci says her daughter's name is pronounced Ab-city, which sounds like a very unfortunate mashup between abscess and obesity. Details at eleven:

"The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees. So I turned around and said, 'Hey if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I'd appreciate if you'd just stop,'" Traci Redford said.

"While I was sitting there, she took a picture of my boarding pass and chose to post it on social media, mocking my daughter. It was actually brought to my attention by somebody who had seen it on Facebook and reported it to Southwest Airlines. Redford said she's using this experience as a lesson for her daughter. "She said 'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' And I said, 'Not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it's unfortunate.'

While I could never condone making fun of a child in front of them (and certainly not for something they have zero control over), the reason that lady was laughing at your name is because your mom was ridiculous enough to name you the first five letters of the alphabet. Also, I'm fairly certain if there was any fun being made of someone it was of mother and not child. Why did you name your daughter Abcde anyways -- that's what I really want to know. Was it because it's so unique? Because, perhaps even sadder if that is the case, according to the Social Security Administration almost 330 people living in the US have been given the name Abcde, proving to at least one blogger he's already 320-something Abcde's late on leaving this dumbass planet.

Keep going for the video news report while I secretly hope and pray her middle name is Fghij and she marries a Klmno.