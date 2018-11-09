Mom Surprises Her Kids With Wi-Fi, Son Cries He's So Happy

November 9, 2018

kids-wifi-surprise.jpg

This is a video of a mom announcing to her two children that they now have Wi-Fi in the house. They're both super stoked about it -- the boy so much so that he even starts crying. I know how he feels. I once threatened to burn a coffee shop to the ground because their Wi-Fi went out and I was working on an important project. "No, you were watching loud music videos on Youtube without earbuds." Wait -- you think they cut it on purpose? *grabbing gas can* I'll be right back.

Keep going for the video, it's sweet and should make you stop to appreciate what you've got, because you never know when I'm going to break in and steal it.

Thanks Cyndi M, who agrees be thankful.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I just cancelled my home internet. Then again I'm also moving soon and don't really need it.

  • Ollie Williams

    It's amazing what most of take for granted on a day to day basis.

  • MustacheHam

    naww, that is really sweet

