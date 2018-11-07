Michigan And Penn State Marching Bands Team Up For A Game Of Thrones Halftime Performance

This is a video from the recent NCAA Michigan vs Penn State football game halftime show, where the Michigan Marching Band and Penn State Blue Band teamed up for an 8-minute Game Of Thrones themed musical medley, including such hits as the Main Theme, Rains of Castamere/Light of the Seven, Reign/Spoils of War and Winds of Winter/Mhysa. Plus they made a bunch of different shapes. I don't know about you, but I would have been pissed if was at that game and decided to go take a leak during halftime. Of course I also would have been pissed if I decided to not go take a leak, and was sitting anywhere but on this side of the stadium.

Keep going for the video. And, to their credit, they did make at least two of their less impressive shapes for the other side of the stadium.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees marching bands are cool, but sprinting bands are hardcore.