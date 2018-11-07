Michigan And Penn State Marching Bands Team Up For A Game Of Thrones Halftime Performance

November 7, 2018

game-of-throne-marching-bands.jpg

This is a video from the recent NCAA Michigan vs Penn State football game halftime show, where the Michigan Marching Band and Penn State Blue Band teamed up for an 8-minute Game Of Thrones themed musical medley, including such hits as the Main Theme, Rains of Castamere/Light of the Seven, Reign/Spoils of War and Winds of Winter/Mhysa. Plus they made a bunch of different shapes. I don't know about you, but I would have been pissed if was at that game and decided to go take a leak during halftime. Of course I also would have been pissed if I decided to not go take a leak, and was sitting anywhere but on this side of the stadium.

Keep going for the video. And, to their credit, they did make at least two of their less impressive shapes for the other side of the stadium.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees marching bands are cool, but sprinting bands are hardcore.

  • Douchy McDouche

    So much fingering, heavy breathing, sweat and saliva and still not a single one of those people got laid that night.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Woah! marching band and Game of Thrones! I'm out man... I'm done. It's too much. I can't handle the nerd levels here.

  • FearlessFarris

    I was in marching band for a year in high school. God bless those marching band kids. Few other activities dedicate so much time and effort for so little recognition or appreciation from an audience.

  • Jenness

    Me too - but we did it for the love of music, performance and BAND CAMP...amiright?!?

  • Mark

    Tell me more about this Band Camp.

  • Candace M. Webb

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS "Team up"?!? That's CHEATING!!!

