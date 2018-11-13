Michael Rapaport Provides Voice-Over For Video Of Weird, Bug-Eyed Cat

This is a video of Michael Rapaport providing some comedic voice-over work for a clip of a weird-ass looking cat in a backyard. The bug-eyed cat (a Chinchilla Persian whose pedigree name is Fearless Warrior but whose owner calls him Wilfred) actually has an Instagram page HERE, with the original undubbed video HERE. But don't let that stop you from showing this version to your friends and telling them its real. That's what I did, and now they're all asking where I find these videos. I told them I see a lot of stuff writing Geekologie. Then they asked what Geekologie was and that's when I flipped the table and started swinging my chair at their faces, the end.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees pets are the best and who needs friends? Wait am I projecting?