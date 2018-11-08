Maybe He Just Thought It Was Italian: Fed-Ex Man Rolls Fragile Package To Porch, Breaking The Toilet Inside

Because 'fragile' and 'this end up' mean different things to different people (and nothing to some delivery people), this is a Ring doorbell video of a Fed-Ex guy rolling a box that's clearly marked fragile with this end up arrows to a recipient's front porch and shattering the toilet inside in the process. Sadly, now that toilet will never get to experience a real shattering like it was meant to. You can actually hear it very broken inside the box at the end of the video. Now I understand not every delivery person has muscles like mine *flexes, kisses bicep, wonders where all these bruises came from* but do these trucks not have dollies? My dad always taught me, a job worth doing is worth doing right. "Then how do you explain Geekologie?" I hope the delivery man drop-kicks your next package to the door, I really do.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who agrees it's a shame that toilet didn't live to see the results of a late night Taco Bell run. That's what toilets live for.