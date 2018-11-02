Man Uses Tesla's 'Summon' Feature To Move Car From Work Office, Avoid Parking Tickets

This is a short video of Janeville, Wisconsin based Tesla owner Shawn Kennedy moving his Tesla from one spot to another in a 2-hour parking zone using the car's 'summon' feature (designed to have the car come to your location) from the convenience of his office. Of course this will only work if there's an open spot between you and your car's current location, otherwise you're still sending an angry $40 check in the mail. Or, if you park where I last got a ticket, $400 and another $300 to get your car back out of the impound lot. "Jesus, where did you park?" On the sidewalk. I took the case to court, but apparently, 'There was no sign saying I couldn't,' wasn't as strong an argument as I was hoping, and the judge found my mic-drop 'inappropriate.'

I was not sure when I would use this feature... till today. @elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/bC6rFt2SuW — D Shawn Kennedy (@rarelyserious) October 31, 2018

Thanks to hairless, who just goes out and moves his car every two hours because it gives him the opportunity to take a quick power-nap in the backseat.