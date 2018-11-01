Man Tries To Crush Unopened Beer Can On His Head

November 1, 2018

This is a video of Tegan (or Tegan The Idiot to friends and family) standing in a Seattle, Washington hotel room shower and trying to smash an unopened Bud Light can on his head after a night out at the bars. In his buddy's own words while I text this video to the Tegan in my life (Dave) and tell him he's been challenged:

"Tegan and I were staying in Seattle for a night out on the town. After getting home from the bars, Tegan decided it would be a good idea to smash a beer on his head. Tegan has been doing dumb activities all his life and this one just happened to be hilarious."

I'm not sure if's just the glare on the glass, but it looks like he balked on one of those hits. You have to commit if you want to succeed, Tegan. Still -- when the can finally does explode all over the shower glass (after opening it a little, which is cheating and shameful), I thought it was his brain. And, let's not kid ourselves, it might as well have been. 4/10 of Tegan's remaining brain cells.

Keep going for the whole video while I contact Andrew WK for comment.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees practice makes perfect.

Drone Footage Of A Kayaker Plunging Over A 110-Foot Waterfall

Previous Story

Vans x NASA Space Voyager Shoe And Clothing Collection

Next Story
  • Eric Ord

    Vid is Meh repeatedly trying to hurt my feelings!

  • MustacheHam

    He's a little to eager to get the bear into his body.
    Well, he still gets points for aiming at the correct end.

  • I wouldn't be eager to get a bear into me.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Eh... I'd watch either.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    so what did Andrew WK end up screaming?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Something about partying. What does Andew WK ever scream about anything?

  • mark

    Tegan, thats a silly Russian name, isn't it?

  • Gingerbread

    Backwards it's even worse

  • GeneralDisorder

    Negative

  • Bling Nye

    Every impact to your brain makes you just a little bit dumber. So every time he smacks the can on his head all I can think is him going "dumber! dumber! dumber! dumber! dumber! dumber!"

    Eventually someone's gonna have to water him and turn him towards the sunlight periodically.

  • Closet Nerd

    Moron

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alcohol, andrew wk is into this, breaking things, dare to dream, having a great time, having a terrible time, hurting yourself, i hope he gets the help he needs, partying, shooting for the stars, smashing things, so that's what that looks like, trying hard and believing in yourself still isn't enough sometimes, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post