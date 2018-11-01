Man Tries To Crush Unopened Beer Can On His Head

This is a video of Tegan (or Tegan The Idiot to friends and family) standing in a Seattle, Washington hotel room shower and trying to smash an unopened Bud Light can on his head after a night out at the bars. In his buddy's own words while I text this video to the Tegan in my life (Dave) and tell him he's been challenged:

"Tegan and I were staying in Seattle for a night out on the town. After getting home from the bars, Tegan decided it would be a good idea to smash a beer on his head. Tegan has been doing dumb activities all his life and this one just happened to be hilarious."

I'm not sure if's just the glare on the glass, but it looks like he balked on one of those hits. You have to commit if you want to succeed, Tegan. Still -- when the can finally does explode all over the shower glass (after opening it a little, which is cheating and shameful), I thought it was his brain. And, let's not kid ourselves, it might as well have been. 4/10 of Tegan's remaining brain cells.

Keep going for the whole video while I contact Andrew WK for comment.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees practice makes perfect.