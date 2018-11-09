Little Kid Jumps Into Glass Table With VR Goggles On

This is a short video of a child who's entirely too young to be beginning his virtual life, jumping into a glass table while exploring a VR game. What was he trying to jump in the game -- a log? A creek? OFF A CLIFF? I remember the first time I played with my virtual reality system. 'This isn't good for me -- I could get lost in here for hours,' I remember saying as I took the goggles off after 28 hours of continuous gameplay. 'And who peed on the carpet?!'

Keep going for the whole video.

