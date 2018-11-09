Little Kid Jumps Into Glass Table With VR Goggles On

November 9, 2018

This is a short video of a child who's entirely too young to be beginning his virtual life, jumping into a glass table while exploring a VR game. What was he trying to jump in the game -- a log? A creek? OFF A CLIFF? I remember the first time I played with my virtual reality system. 'This isn't good for me -- I could get lost in here for hours,' I remember saying as I took the goggles off after 28 hours of continuous gameplay. 'And who peed on the carpet?!'

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks again to Cyndi M, who agrees glass tables and bodies should only mix in backyard wrestling matches.

  • Irina Abramovich

    He looks like a contestant on boy fights (arrested development)

  • GeneralDisorder

    /r/kidsarefuckingstupid

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Because they're young and inexperienced in the ways of the world and don't know a whole Hell of a lot? Shut up.

  • Jenness

    The poor baby. :( He looks so precious.

  • Doog

    Vertical filming failure parents

